Make PR Great Again Debuts With Mission To Amplify Small Business Voices In Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MPRGA Great PR for Small Business

Make PR Great Again Logo

Effective storytelling & coverage leveling the playing Field for Small Enterprises & Startups

- German, CEOPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Make PR Great Again (MPRGA ) launches today with a bold mission: to revolutionize public relations for small businesses by guaranteeing media coverage on over 400 news sites. This innovative approach aims to level the playing field, allowing small enterprises to compete with larger corporations for media attention and customer mindshare.MPRGA enters the market with an impressive track record, having already secured more than 9,500 published articles and achieved over 25 million impressions for its clients during its beta phase. The firm specializes in crafting compelling narratives that resonate with both media outlets and potential customers, focusing on authentic stories of American entrepreneurship and innovation."Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet they often struggle to get the media attention they deserve," says German, CEO of MPRGA. "We're changing that narrative by providing affordable, guaranteed media coverage that positions small businesses as leaders in their industries."To cater to businesses of all sizes and budgets, MPRGA offers three distinct PR packages:1. Budget Plan, Ideal for businesses new to PR, this plan includes a 400-word news story published on 250+ legacy media outlets, reaching 5 million monthly readers.2. Standard Plan, This mid-tier option features an 800-word news story published on 400+ media outlets, including AP, Fox, and NewsMax, reaching 50 million monthly readers. It also includes support from a dedicated PR manager.3. Premium Plan, The most comprehensive offering includes a 1,000-word news story published on 450+ outlets, including Business Insider and Yahoo Finance, reaching 100 million monthly readers. This plan ensures industry-specific coverage and offers unlimited revisions for maximum impact.MPRGA's approach goes beyond traditional press release distribution. The firm's team of experienced PR professionals works closely with each client to develop strategic narratives that highlight their unique value propositions and connect with their target audiences."Our goal is not just to get our clients' names in the news," German adds. "We aim to tell their stories in a way that builds credibility, enhances brand awareness, and ultimately drives business growth."As MPRGA debuts, it invites small business owners across the United States to reconsider their approach to public & media relations. With guaranteed media coverage and a focus on authentic storytelling, MPRGA is poised to make a significant impact on how small businesses approach media engagement and brand building.For more information about Make PR Great Again and small business PR services , visit or contact ....

Max Cormack

Make PR Great Again

+1 321-321-7349

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X