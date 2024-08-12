Morselife Is The First Senior Health System In The U.S. To Implement The Happiness Programme To Enhance Memory Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Older adults with memory disorders enjoy playing interactive games through the Happiness Programme.

MorseLife Memory Care adopts the innovative and interactive light program to support senior residents with cognitive challenges

- MorseLife System President & CEO Keith Myers. WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MorseLife Health System has partnered with Social-Ability , a leading healthcare technology service provider, to roll out the Happiness Programme, a first-of-its-kind service that sparks laughter and happiness through interactive light displays, for everyone living with cognitive challenges.The first senior community in the United States to adopt the technology, the transformational new technology is now available to residents at MorseLife Memory Care in West Palm Beach, a luxury residence offering innovative programs and quality healthcare services to individuals who have dementia or other memory-related illnesses.The Happiness Programme uses a 360-degree projector to create engaging and interactive light displays on surfaces including sheets, ceilings, tables and screens. This technology is designed to support a resident's physical mobility, cognitive function, and provide therapeutic interventions. Activities include popping bubbles, playing bingo and scrabble, painting on a blank canvas, enjoying virtual scenic views and sunsets, playing the piano, coloring and sweeping leaves, as well as activities such as singing karaoke."Our memory care residents have already shown tremendous engagement with the Happiness Programme,” said Savannah Blevins, Memory Care Director at MorseLife.“It's wonderful to see them actively participating and moving in new, purposeful ways."The technology has been shown to reduce falls among those with Alzheimer's and dementia through the engagement in activities that keep them occupied. Continuous walking is a common symptom of memory related conditions that can often lead to falls, but involving residents in the Happiness Programme's interactive games significantly decreases the time they spend moving around unsupervised and without purpose."Happiness must be at the heart of the care agenda,” said John Ramsay, managing director and co-founder of Social-Ability.“We're thrilled to partner with MorseLife to expand the Happiness Programme's reach, creating positive care outcomes and enhancing the happiness of individuals touched by dementia.”A recent survey of Happiness Programme users indicated that 98% saw improvements in social and physical wellbeing, 89% in cognitive wellbeing and 73% experienced reduced stress.“MorseLife Memory Care is leading the way with innovative programs and services that make a significant difference in the lives of the seniors we serve with memory disorders,” said MorseLife Health System President and CEO Keith Myers.“Through daily engagement and stimulation, we can help individuals and their families live happier and more meaningful lives. We strive to bring more life to all our residents regardless of their health or circumstances.”MorseLife's luxury Memory Care features restaurant-style dining, hotel-like amenities and private rooms with bathrooms and showers. Residents engage daily with the Happiness Programme, as well as music and art therapy, lectures, fitness classes and more.To find out more, visit .About MorseLife Health SystemMorseLife serves more than 3,600 seniors every day on its campus in West Palm Beach and through its community outreach programs. Founded in 1983, MorseLife is a provider of health care and residential services for seniors in Palm Beach County. A charitable, not-for-profit organization, its programs also include short term rehabilitation, long term care, independent and assisted living, memory care assisted living, hospice, home health care, care management, meals-on-wheels and PACE. Since its beginnings, MorseLife has built a reputation and tradition of caring for seniors with excellence, dignity and compassion. For more information, visit morselife.About Social-AbilitySocial-Ability is a leading healthcare technology service provider dedicated to making society happier. The Happiness Programme is a first-of-its-kind service that sparks laughter and happiness for everyone living with cognitive challenges. With a network of over 1000 partners across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, including Sienna Senior Living and Aria Care, Social-Ability is committed to improving the lives of individuals facing cognitive challenges. For more information, please visit .

Samantha Van Nuys

Pierson Grant Public Relations

9546489132 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram