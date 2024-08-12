Bally’S Corporation (BALY) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors To Seek Compensation For Alleged Wrongdoings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bally's Corporation (“BALY” or“the Company”) (NYSE: BALY). Investors who purchased BALY securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/BALY .



Investigation Details

The Company announced on July 25, 2024, that it had agreed to be acquired by Standard General L.P., its largest shareholder. The investigation centers of conflicts of interest that may have resulted in a low price per share for shareholders.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased BALY securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...