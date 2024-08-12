NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors To Seek Compensation For Alleged Wrongdoings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NANO Nuclear Inc. (“NNE” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NNE). Investors who purchased NNE securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/NNE .



Investigation Details

Nano is the subject of a research report published on July 19, 2024, by Hunterbrook Media. The report alleges that the Company“has no revenue, products, or patents for its core technology.” According to the report,“the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission [(“NRC”)] does not list [Nano] among the companies that have begun pre-application activities for the kind of reactor [Nano] is pitching,” and that an NRC spokesperson stated that the Advanced Reactor department is“not aware of this company” and“have not had any pre-application dealings with them.”

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased NNE securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...