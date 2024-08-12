Mdxhealth To Present Second Quarter And First Half 2024 Financial Results And Corporate Update On August 21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MDxHealth to Present Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Results and Corporate Update on August 21 Company to Host Call with Live Q&A, August 21, 2024, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – August 12, 2024 (GlobeNewswire ) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2024, after close on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

MDxHealth Presents Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Financial Results and

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: August 21, 2024 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call D ial-in Details:

United States: 1-877-407-9716

Belgium: 0800 73 566

The Netherlands: 0800 022 3580

United Kingdom: 0 800 756 3429

Conference ID: 13747618 Webcast:

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company's website.

US: +1 949 271 9223

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company's U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

