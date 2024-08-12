BASF Environmental Catalyst And Metal Solutions Receives Superior Performance Award From Subaru Of Indiana Automotive

“We are honored to receive this award from Subaru of Indiana Automotive once again,” said Melissa Matejek, Vice President, Americas and Global Key Accounts, Mobile Emissions Catalysts for ECMS.“This achievement reflects our team's unwavering focus on quality and our partnership with Subaru. We look forward to continuing our work together, driving innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry.”

Of approximately 250 suppliers, ECMS was among 24 recipients honored in 2024, showcasing the entity's commitment to delivering products with the highest standards. The recognition underscores ECMS's continuous dedication to operational excellence and role in supporting Subaru's manufacturing processes. As a leader in mobile emissions catalysts, ECMS is committed to providing quality products that meet the needs of customers and contribute to a sustainable future.

About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

Leveraging its deep expertise as a global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors, and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting the elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions. ECMS operates globally in 16 countries with over 4,500 employees and 21 production sites.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €68.9 billion in 2023. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .