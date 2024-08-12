Journey Medical Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights

Total revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $14.9 million, a 14% increase from the $13.0 million reported in the first quarter of 2024

Company to hold call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical” or“the Company”), a commercial-stage company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical's Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“We continued to execute on our business plan in the second quarter, delivering $14.9 million in total net product revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA. We are pleased with these results, particularly given our strategic decision to reduce the Company's expense base in 2023. We believe that the business is now sufficiently right-sized to support our core dermatology franchise and effectively launch DFD-29. We're looking forward to the DFD-29 PDUFA date and anticipate a productive second half of 2024 with additional business progress and continued financial performance. Importantly, we grew revenue 14% sequentially from the first quarter of this year as we remain on track to deliver on our 2024 financial guidance. We also strengthened our corporate team with the appointment of Joseph M. Benesch as our permanent Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Michael C. Pearce to our Board of Directors.”

Financial Results:

Total net product revenues were $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 12% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior-year period was primarily due to the timing of customer orders for Qbrexza®, continued generic competition for Targadox®, and our decision to discontinue Ximino® at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Net product revenues in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 14% sequentially from the first quarter of 2024.

Research and development costs were $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease is due to lower clinical trial expenses to develop DFD-29, as the clinical phase of the project has concluded.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.3 million for the second quarter 2024, a $1.8 million decrease from the $12.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease is due to the Company's expense reduction efforts initiated in 2023.

The Company significantly reduced its net loss by $5.0 million, from a net loss of $8.4 million or $(0.46) per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter of 2023, to a net loss of $3.4 million or $(0.17) per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter of 2024.



The Company's non-GAAP results in the table below reflect positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share basic and $0.01 per share diluted, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.6 million), or $(0.04) per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP below under“Use of Non-GAAP Measures.”

At June 30, 2024, the Company had $23.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $24.1 million at March 31, 2024, and $27.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

In March 2024, the FDA accepted the Company's NDA filing for DFD-29 and set a PDUFA goal date of November 4, 2024. If approved, DFD-29 has the potential to be the only oral, systemic therapy to address both inflammatory lesions and erythema (redness) from rosacea, differentiating it as a potential best-in-class solution for the millions of patients suffering from rosacea. Journey Medical submitted its NDA to the FDA seeking approval for DFD-29 in January 2024.

In April 2024, Journey Medical appointed Joseph M. Benesch as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Benesch served as Journey Medical's Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 2023 and previously, he was Corporate Controller at the Company since November 2021.

In July 2024, Journey Medical appointed Michael C. Pearce to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pearce is an accomplished executive, with substantial strategic, business and financial experience across many industries, including healthcare.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on August 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference here: . Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical's website, , and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

