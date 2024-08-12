LM Funding America, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Business Update Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, FL, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it will host a call on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and entering access code 747242. A webcast of the call may be accessed at or on the investor relations section of the company's website, .

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at through August 14, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 28, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 51031.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

