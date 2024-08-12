BBSI Expands Business Operations To Pocatello, Idaho

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., announced that it is now bringing its unique business management expertise to the Pocatello, Idaho market.



“Our expansion in Idaho represents our continued commitment to supporting business owners nationwide by providing locally supported solutions and helping them unlock their full potential,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer.

“We are excited to now have a physical location in the Pocatello and Chubbuck marketplace. We have continually been drawn to this market by clients seeking our expertise in staffing, recruiting, HR, payroll, and safety. It is exciting to be closer to home for those clients, as well as giving us an opportunity to continue growing our client base in the area. We now have four locations in Idaho to serve the small business community,” said Jeremy Hix, BBSI Area Manager for the Pocatello branch.

Jeremy, who was born and raised in Eastern Idaho and leads BBSI branches in Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, will oversee the Pocatello branch and brings his expertise and passion for helping business owners create success.

The BBSI Pocatello branch is located at 1832 Wayfarer Street, Suite B, Pocatello, Idaho 83202. Phone: (208) 542-5024

BBSI now has 70 physical branches across the United States, complementing our asset light locations. This expansion further strengthens our ability to deliver personalized, locally supported solutions to businesses nationwide.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business and is licensed to operate in all 50 states. For more information, please visit .

Media Relations:

Francisco Chamorro

Tel 1-360-828-0700

...