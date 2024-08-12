AEON Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

– Scheduled to hold a biosimilar initial advisory meeting with FDA in 3Q 2024 –

– 351(k) regulatory pathway offers potential to bring ABP-450 to the U.S. under a single approval for all of BOTOX's currently approved and future therapeutic indications –

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, (“AEON” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided a business update.

“We are excited by the significant opportunity to advance our development of ABP-450 under the planned biosimilar strategy. Once we host and receive the minutes from our FDA meeting, which is being held later this quarter, we expect to have a clear path forward to initiate a single pivotal study directly comparing ABP-450 to BOTOX in the treatment of CD,” commented Marc Forth, AEON's President and Chief Executive Officer.“The biosimilar approach may offer a potential regulatory pathway for us to bring ABP-450 differentiated economic model to the U.S. market for all of BOTOX's currently approved and future therapeutic indications under a single approval.”

Recent Clinical and Corporate Highlights



Development plan for ABP-450 utilizing 351(k) regulatory pathway for biosimilars - announced plans to initiate, subject to securing funding, a single pivotal clinical development study in cervical dystonia (“CD”) for the Company's lead candidate, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA), utilizing the 351(k) regulatory pathway for biosimilars with the market leader, BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA), as the reference product.



Submitted a briefing package to the FDA that provided extensive data from analytical, pharmacological, and animal studies that could contribute to a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) filing.



Scheduled to hold a biosimilar initial advisory meeting with FDA in 3Q 2024.



Expect to initiate a planned Phase 3 CD study in approximately 400 patients to compare ABP-450 to BOTOX with a goal to demonstrate non-inferiority to BOTOX. A successful Phase 3 comparative study in CD could potentially provide the necessary clinical data to support a determination that ABP-450 is highly similar to Botox for all currently approved and future therapeutic indications.



About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AEON's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding meetings with the FDA, the timing of a potential Phase 3 comparative study in CD, the translation of clinical trial results into support for a BLA filing, and potential determination that ABP-450 is highly similar to the reference product for currently approved and future therapeutic indications are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "plan", "possible", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by AEON and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AEON or others; (ii) AEON's future capital requirements, including with respect to potential obligations pursuant to the forward purchase agreements; (iii) AEON's ability to raise financing in the future; (iv) AEON's ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (v) the possibility that AEON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at .

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AEON does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

