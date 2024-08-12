PFCAT And OMSI Host The Pacific Northwest Premiere Of Leon Logothetis Documentary“The Kindness Within”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Kindness Guy's new documentary“The Kindness Within” will screen at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

- Leon LogothetisPORTLAND, OR, US, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation and & (PFCAT) announced the Pacific Northwest Premiere of Leon Logothetis's documentary“The Kindness Within: A Journey to Freedom.” Logothetis, also known as“The Kindness Guy” is a five-time best-selling author and host of the hit Netflix and Discovery+ show“The Kindness Diaries.” Producer Erick Torres and composer Dimiter Yordanov will be in attendance at the screening.In regards to this festival screening, Leon Logothetis commented, "It is such an honor to be included in this year's festival and my hope is The Kindness Within: A Journey to Freedom can offer hope and a counterbalance to the negativity we see in the world today. Whether you're seeking inspiration, healing, or simply a deeper understanding of the world around you, there is so much to take away from this film."A former stock broker, Leon Logothetis began his own personal journey after finding the courage to put down a suicide note and begin a quest for the meaning of life. The first step on that journey was to pick up a book for a mystical yogi and then begin traveling the world in search for answers. The film features some of the world's top spiritual leaders including Sadhguru, Neale Donald Walsh, Mike Dooley, and Yasmin Mogahed.In this powerful documentary, Leon walks on the sands of the Ganges, speaks hushed Sufi prayers under the stars, meditates with Buddhist monks in the Himalayas and works side-by-side with what he calls“living saints” who selflessly serve foods to hundreds of thousands of people in need in the smoke-filled halls of“God's Kitchen.”An impressive team of accomplished industry veterans helped to create“The Kindness Within: A Journey to Freedom.” Director Steven Priovolos has been involved in hundreds of award-winning productions in 70 countries and his clients include Warner Brothers, Village Roadshow, National Geographic, Netflix, Hugo Boss, Maxx Factor, Panasonic and more.The film's award-winning Executive Producer Chris Philip noted,“This film has helped so many people with its message, I'm proud to be part of Leon's passionate and impactful journey.”The Kindness Within: A Journey to Freedom will screen August 24th at 2pm at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry. To learn more and get tickets, visit . Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $10 children, with $2 off for OMSI members. More information about the film is available at .About The Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology (PFCAT)Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology presents visionary and diverse works from filmmakers and animators. In 2022, the festival rebranded from its previous name, The International Festival of Cinema and Technology. Past festivals include more than 30 events in eight U.S. cities, three Australian cities, as well as numerous events in Toronto, Paris, Sydney, and more. More information can be found at , Facebook and Instagram.About OMSIFounded in 1944, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) is one of the nation's leading science museums and a trusted educational resource for communities throughout Oregon and the region. Through museum exhibitions, public programs, outdoor programs, traveling exhibitions, digital learning, and learning research and design, OMSI nourishes a lifelong love of science, curiosity and learning among its diverse audiences. The upcoming OMSI District – a collaboration of local, Tribal and regional government entities, nonprofits and businesses – will be a one-of-a-kind neighborhood with innovation, culture and science learning at its heart. OMSI is located at 1945 S.E. Water Avenue, Portland, OR, 97214. For general information, call 503.797.4000 or visit omsi . Connect with the museum on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

