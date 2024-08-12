Tom's Watch Bar Continues Nationwide Expansion, Signing Its Most Recent Lease In Indianapolis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar Interiors

The innovative modern sports bar concept proves to be just what the fans want!

- Andy Mallon, Executive Director at Capital Improvement Board, IndianapolisDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tom's Watch Bar nationwide has unlocked a new way to view sports, proving a fan favorite. Tom's Watch Bar signed a new lease in Indianapolis. Tom's Watch Bar is a one-of-a-kind venue featuring 360° viewing from every seat with a massive stadium screen surrounded by hundreds of additional screens, ensuring endless sports-watching possibilities. Tom's Watch Bar is a premier destination for sports fans and dining enthusiasts, offering far better than traditional bar food and drinks. Partnerships with local teams create an electric environment with Watch Parties for big games, and many locations have indoor/outdoor bars, expansive patios with screens, and virtual golf suites where customers can play over ten different sports with their party. This innovative approach to transforming the sports bar into an all-encompassing entertainment and dining experience has achieved great success, driving expansion, and the Indianapolis community is enthusiastically welcoming this exciting addition."Downtown Indy is well known to be a welcoming, walkable place that allows guests to visit, leave their car parked, and walk to hotels, restaurants, shopping, and recreation. Having Tom's Watch Bar, a fun and vibrant new restaurant , in the mile square allows us to further solidify Indy as an outstanding destination for our event and convention-goers," says Andy Mallon, Executive Director at Capital Improvement Board, Indianapolis.Tom's Watch Bar, which currently operates 12 locations, is expanding in 2024 with new openings in Seattle North, Seattle South, Orlando, New York, Toronto, Cleveland, Montreal, Phoenix, Atlanta, and San Diego. All locations are company owned. The bar was co-founded by Tom Ryan, also known for co-founding the burger chain Smashburger. Tom's Watch Bar is owned by SIF Partners, who provided the initial equity capital. In 2022, SIF Partners announced a fundraising and partnership with Sagard Credit Partners.“The public's response to Tom's Watch Bar has been incredible; it shows that our blend of sports viewing, entertainment, and exceptional food and beverages is exactly what they've been looking for,” says Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer of Tom's Watch Bar.“We know the Indianapolis community will love it.”Tom's Watch Bar Indianapolis is located at 140 S Illinois St Central, directly across from the St. Elmo Steak House and steps away from both Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. At Tom's Watch Bar, patrons can enjoy "All the sports, all the time," featuring collegiate, professional, and international matches, major events, and prize fights, as well as emerging, obscure, and outrageous sports. For more information, visit .###About Tom's Watch BarTom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, MLS soccer championship and bowl games, men and women's World Cup Soccer, UFC fights and boxing, European soccer including English Premier League (EPL), LaLiga, Euro and Copa and even obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens, provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans can enjoy premium or personalized sound and listen to the play-by-play of their favorite game. It is the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players, and follow any sports bet.

