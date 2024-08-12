Chevron CEO Honored For Disability Inclusiveness Award Named After Birmingham CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bruce Niemeyer of Chevron accepting the John D. Kemp CEO award for Chevron CEO Mike Wirth. Photo Courtesy Jessica Tuman of Voya Cares

The John D. Kemp CEO award is named for Lakeshore Foundation President and CEO John D. Kemp.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chevron CEO Mike Wirth was presented with the John D. Kemp CEO Award during the 2024 Disability:IN Annual & held July 15-18 in Las Vegas. The CEO award is named in honor of John D. Kemp, CEO of Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wirth has served as chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation since 2018 and has been with Chevron for more than 40 years. Wirth was one of more than 200 leaders who signed the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion establishing benchmarks for disability inclusion in the workplace.

Bruce Niemeyer, President Americas Exploration & Production and executive sponsor of Chevron's ENABLED employee network, accepted the award on behalf of Wirth.

“Advancing diversity and inclusion is a long-standing core value at Chevron. We operate in one of the most competitive industries in the world,” said Niemeyer.“Our success depends on the innovation of people from a broad range of life experiences, backgrounds, and abilities, working in an environment where everyone's voice can be heard.”

Chevron has been a corporate leader in Disability Inclusion for decades and established its ENABLED (ENhancing ABilities and LEveraging Disabilities) employee network in 2002. The company has also offered coverage for autism analysis as an employee benefit since 2017. Since Wirth became CEO, the company has repeatedly been listed by Diversity:IN as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, scoring a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. In 2020, Chevron launched its corporate Neurodiversity Hiring Program providing meaningful employment opportunities to employees with autism, dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Tourette syndrome and other Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

“Working with our ENABLED network, Mike has championed policies and practices to support recruitment, retention, and advancement of people with disabilities in our organization. He has supported and endorsed initiatives such as accessible technology, flexible work arrangements, and disability awareness training. He has fostered partnerships with external organizations like Disability: IN that promote disability inclusion,” said Niemeyer.

“I have seen firsthand the importance of the work we do in creating a more inclusive environment for people with disabilities. That's why I am especially proud that for the fifth consecutive year, Chevron has achieved the highest score of 100 in Disability: In's Disability Equality Index, the world's most comprehensive tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion,” he added.

The award is presented to leaders who are corporate partners of Disability:IN who have been strong advocates for disability inclusion and accessibility within their respective companies.

“I know that Michael Wirth is a worthy recipient as I have learned and read all about how Chevron has really upped its game in trying to advance employment opportunities and advancement opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Kemp commenting on the award.

“It's humbling to have an award of this caliber in my name and I am grateful to Disability:IN for their acknowledgement of efforts I've made to try to further disability employment in the United States and throughout the world,” Kemp said.

Kemp currently serves as the President and CEO of Lakeshore Foundation, an internationally recognized organization providing opportunities for individuals with physical disability to lead healthy, active lives through physical activity, sports, research, and advocacy. He co-founded the American Association of People with Disabilities and chairs Delta Air Lines' Advisory Board on Disability and serves on numerous boards.

John is the recipient of the Henry B. Betts Award and the Dole Leadership Prize. The Dole award's recipients include Nelson Mandela and two former U.S. Presidents.

About Lakeshore Foundation

Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Alabama nonprofit organization has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, sports advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby and Boccia United States. Lakeshore is also home to the state-of-the-art Lakeshore Sports Science and Performance Center. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit

