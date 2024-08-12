Cambridge University's Alumni Reading Challenge Features Debut Author Shelah A Johnson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shelah A JohnsonPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The literary world welcomes a compelling new voice as debut author Shelah A Johnson's works are spotlighted in the prestigious Cambridge University's Alumni Reading Challenge for August 2024. Two books from her critically acclaimed series, The Boloney Trail Trilogy, have been selected, offering readers an immersive journey through a tumultuous era of American history.ABOUT THE BOLONEY TRAIL TRILOGY:This trilogy is a riveting literary fiction series based on actual events. It chronicles the lives of three generations of the Hornbeck family, capturing their struggles from the Great Depression to their involvement in the early Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel of the 1960s. This sweeping saga portrays a cast of determined characters relentlessly pursuing the middle-class dream amidst socio-economic challenges, moral dilemmas, and the harsh realities of historical upheavals. The trilogy delves into themes of resilience, ambition, and the dark underbelly of societal change, resonating with contemporary readers through its portrayal of the enduring human spirit and the quest for financial stability. The third book in the trilogy, Shattering Light, will be released in Winter '24.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:"It is a prestigious honor to be selected for Cambridge University's Alumni Reading Challenge,” Johnson said,“I am deeply humbled.” Shelah A Johnson's journey to becoming an author is as compelling as her novels. With a background in ad copywriting and acclaimed documentary production, Johnson brings a unique perspective to her storytelling. Inspired by her tumultuous family life and driven by a desire to embrace imperfection, she captures the raw beauty of true-life characters in her work.Reflecting on her journey, Johnson says,“If there's one thing I've come to believe, it's that our parents' dysfunction is one of our greatest inheritances. Accepting that inherent flaws are part of our inheritance was pivotal in this body of work; it allowed me to see the beauty in imperfection and freed me from the need to polish the voices of my true-life characters.”Johnson is currently working in collaboration with the award-winning screenplay writer JR Santana.ABOUT CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY'S ALUMNI READING CHALLENGE:The Alumni Reading Challenge is a celebrated initiative by Cambridge University to promote lifelong learning and literary appreciation among its alumni. Each month, selected works are showcased, encouraging alumni to engage with diverse and thought-provoking literature.

