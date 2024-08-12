Northpoint Development Kicks Off Construction On Trilogy: A $72 Million Mixed-Use Development In Lee's Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NorthPoint Development is pleased to announce the start of on Trilogy, a $72 million mixed-use development located at 800 NW Ward Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64086. With 323 units planned, this project is set to redefine residential living in the area and is expected to be completed by late Fall 2024.



Trilogy is designed to offer residents a comprehensive living experience, featuring a variety of amenities and high-quality finishes.



"We are thrilled to begin this new chapter with Trilogy, bringing a unique and vibrant community to Lee's Summit,” said Jacey Blalock, Community Manager.“Our focus is on providing not just a place to live but a lifestyle that offers convenience, comfort, and connectivity."



The development will feature a range of top-tier amenities, including a 24/7 fitness center, rock climbing wall, coffee bar, golf simulator room, spa with a sauna and beauty bar, yoga studio, private conference room, Zoom-rooms, podcast recording studio, outdoor heated pool, outdoor BBQ station, pickleball court, and a firepit lounge. These facilities are designed to cater to a variety of interests and lifestyles, ensuring that residents have everything they need at their doorstep.



The residential units at Trilogy will showcase modern finishes, including quartz countertops, custom melamine cabinets, and a stainless steel appliance package. Each unit will also feature a balcony or patio, washer and dryer in-home, composite wood flooring, and tile backsplash. Residents will have the option to choose from two interior color designs, allowing for a personalized touch to their living spaces.



"We believe in creating communities that people are proud to call home," added Lauren Arnsten, Director of Multifamily Operations. "With Trilogy, we are offering a blend of luxury and practicality, ensuring that our residents enjoy the best of both worlds. From our thoughtfully designed interiors to the array of amenities available, every detail is crafted to enhance the living experience."



For more information about Trilogy, including leasing opportunities, please visit or contact us at 816-979-1100.

