Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise To Seek Next President And CEO

- Martina GuilfoilCHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE), the leading nonprofit dedicated to the revitalization of distressed urban neighborhoods in Chattanooga, today announced the retirement of Martina Guilfoil, its President and Chief Executive Officer, planned for late 2024. Martina has been an integral part of CNE for eleven years, guiding the company through significant growth and transformation.Under Guilfoil's leadership, CNE has been recognized for their work in many areas including creating a pathway to prosperity for many residents through the Chattanooga Missing Middle Housing initiative, recently becoming a finalist for the Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable Housing Award for the project. Additionally, in April 2024, Guilfoil was honored with the Richard H. Stallings Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Neighborworks Association for her commitment to excellence in community development over the course of her career in California, Florida, and Tennessee. Her strategic vision and commitment to the vibrancy of urban neighborhoods and prosperity of all Chattanoogans have positioned the company for continued success in the years ahead."It has been an honor to serve as President and CEO of CNE," said Guilfoil. "I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together, and I am confident that CNE is in a strong position for the future. I look forward to supporting the leadership transition and seeing CNE continue to thrive."The Board of Directors has initiated a search for Guilfoil's successor and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition. This process will be led by Andrea Hardaway, CNE Board Chair, Matt Lyle, Board Vice Chair, Maria Noel, Board Secretary, Buck Schimpf, CNE Chair Emeritus, Nicole Heyman, City of Chattanooga Chief Housing Officer, Jeff Pfitzer with the Benwood Foundation, and Macon Toledano with the Lyndhurst Foundation.The team has retained The Moran Company to conduct a national search for the position.“Our goal is to find a candidate who will optimize the opportunities that exist to deliver vibrancy of neighborhoods and pave the way to prosperity for even more Chattanoogans as our community evolves,” said Andrea Hardaway.“Martina has worked hard and has been a tremendous asset to this community, we are so excited to enter this process of helping celebrate this momentous milestone,” said Matt Lyle.Martina will remain with CNE through late 2024 to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities.“We look forward to seeing CNE continue to build upon the great foundation Martina has put in place,” said Jeff Pfitzer, Benwood Foundation.For more information about this position, please contact:Mike EnglishSenior Search ConsultantThe Moran Company816-718-8926...Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to create economically diverse neighborhoods filled with financially empowered citizens and housing for all. They have a specific emphasis in Real Estate Development, Asset and Property Management, Lending, Financial Education and Counseling and Neighborhood Investment and Community Engagement vision is for a future where all Chattanoogans can afford a safe place in a strong neighborhood to call home. Since their founding in 1986, CNE has helped over 13,000 clients and provided 5,000 stable homes. More information is available at .For more information about CNE, please contact:Andrea HardawayBoard ChairChattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise423-756-6201...Media Contact:Chelsea SmithCommunications & Special Projects Director423-756-6201...

