New Report Highlights Growth Opportunities In The Supply Chain & Logistics Services Sector

The report examines factors that can lead to a wave of M&A activity within the transportation and supply chain sectors.

"While we recognize the pressure higher prices bring, supply chain disruptions coupled with a prolonged inflationary environment can create opportunities, especially as these factors are compounded by environmental and regulatory mandates, which we think will result in a new wave of

M&A activity within the transportation, logistics, and supply chain sector," said Craig Decker, Managing Director and lead banker for the Supply Chain & Logistics Services investment banking team at BGL.

The report examines the factors that will lead TSPs to broaden their service profile and modal approach, how government mandates will impact service providers, and the opportunities that exist for the domestic transportation sector.

How the housing shortage, inflated interest rate environment, supply chain disruptions, and government mandates are impacting the transportation and logistics markets

The key factors that will lead to enhanced M&A activity across the sector How TSPs can use acquisitions to create value-added capabilities

BGL's Supply Chain & Logistics and Transportation teams have executed numerous transactions in maritime and offshore, trucking and logistics, transportation infrastructure, supply chain, and passenger transport. Our team specializes in advising on mergers and acquisitions in the logistics and transportation industry, balance sheet management and restructuring, management advice, board advisory, and private debt and capital raises.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit .

