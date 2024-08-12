SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates BALY, PRMW, GRDI On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY )'s

sale to Standard General L.P. for $18.25 per share. In lieu of receiving the cash consideration, Bally's shareholders may elect to retain all or a portion of their Bally's stock by means of a rollover election. If you are a Bally's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW )'s

merger

with an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Primo Water shareholders and holders of incentive equity are expected to own 43% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company. If you are a Primo shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

GRIID Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: GRDI )'s sale to CleanSpark Inc. in an all-stock transaction. If you are a GRIID shareholder,

click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

or [email protected] .

