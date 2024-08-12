LTYC Celebrates Monumental Success For Its True Support: A Celebration And Support System For Women Of Color

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LTYC creates a monumental success after its 3rd Annual Black Leading Women's Celebration

- Dermell Brunson, CEO, LTYCBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Center (LTYC) is basking in the post-event buzz surrounding the monumental success of its 3rd Anniversary Black Leading Women's Celebration: Honoring the Impact of Rising Stars and Shining Legacies.This event a testament to LTYC's unwavering commitment to integrating the arts in education and honoring Black Women who are breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings have profoundly impacted our community. It's the shared celebration of empowerment and support from our community that has made this event successful.LTYC, a Baltimore-based nonprofit with outreach extending into Washington, DC, Baltimore County, Prince George's County, and the Hampton Roads area - with its notable concentration of female leadership, didn't just look to plan a serendipitous event. The organization was deeply intentional in supporting missions that drive impact and elevation. This deliberate commitment, evident in the meticulous planning and execution of the event, is a clear testament to their dedication and unwavering belief in the power of women of color in leadership.Lauren Blackwell, Chief of Staff at LTYC and the event host, says,“I see firsthand how important self-discovery is with managing 146 school and organization partners across nine school systems. I understand that engaging and positive interaction is needed even more with age-that positive acknowledgment and support are needed for our Black women leaders at every age.”Each honoree's contribution was highlighted through dedicated marketing campaigns, ensuring their influence was recognized beyond the immediate invited audience. A dedicated budget from LTYC also supported the event. Dr. Dermell Brunson, President of LTYC, says,“This event is the organization's s way of showing that we not only uplift and support women within our community but that we do so by investing in this celebration to tell their stories of success and accomplishment.”The resounding success of the 3rd Annual Black Leading Women's Celebration stayed on the theme of bringing together and celebrating esteemed Black women leaders who are known nationally and locally, such as Nykidra Robinson, CEO of Black Girls Vote, Shelonda Stokes, CEO of Downtown Partnership, who engaged the audience with their profound perspectives and experiences, and April Watts, multi-media personality.Nicole Kirby, CEO of CarVer Communications and the project manager for LTYC's annual Leading Black Women events remarked, " This event offers great food and networking opportunities, but at its core, it's a vibrant movement. Each selected leader is celebrated during the event and promoted extensively, amplifying their work and impact. This strategic approach has sparked interest from numerous organizations eager to partner with LTYC, signaling a shift in how Black female leaders are recognized and honored.” LTYC arts programs are found in communities across Maryland and D.C.; they intend to be actively involved and support every act of leadership and growth in communities of color.The Black Leading Women's event will continue to be an annual headline for the organization, offering invaluable insights into leadership and empowerment. With so much importance and weight on the intention of this event, the committee will start confirming next year's honorees within the next few months. Look for the announcement of the 2025 honorees in December 2024 at LTYC's website.The annual celebration has swiftly become a transformative force, setting new standards for acknowledging and supporting Black women in pivotal leadership roles. For more information, contact Nicole Kirby at

