Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Offshore Coquimbo, Chile Region
Date
8/12/2024 3:35:43 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 8:48 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck offshore Coquimbo, Chile region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The quake was at a depth of 68km, EMSC said.
ALSO READ:
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes off northern Japan
Japan: 'Megaquake' advisory prompts residents to hoard daily necessities
MENAFN12082024000049011007ID1108546269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.