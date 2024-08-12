UN Slams Surge In Violence In Myanmar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: The United Nations on Monday condemned what it called the "deeply concerning trend" of spiraling violence in Myanmar, where civilians are caught between the junta and ethnic minority groups.

"We condemn in the strongest terms (the) escalation of violence that has led to heavy civilian casualties in the country in recent weeks," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Haq said there had been "alarming reports of civilians being killed in the towns of Maungdaw in Rakhine State, and Lashio in Shan State while attempting to flee fighting."

He said such incidents "are part of a deeply concerning trend and intensifying conflict with civilians bearing the brunt of a conflict that has offended millions of lives."



Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency

Greece on high alert as 'exceptionally dangerous' Athens wildfire is out of control Putin orders army to 'dislodge' Ukraine as over 120,000 flee border

Read Also

The UN reminded all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian property.

"The parties should also allow all communities safe access to humanitarian assistance," Haq said, adding that 18.6 million people, including six million children, need this aid.

Since the 2021 coup, Myanmar has been mired in violent conflict between the army and its adversaries from the political opposition and ethnic minorities.

In recent months, the generals have suffered several setbacks of unprecedented magnitude in the border regions, facing reinvigorated armed groups, in the absence of any prospect of dialogue.