France Says Sending 180 Firefighters To Greece

8/12/2024 3:33:55 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France is sending 180 firefighters, 55 trucks and a helicopter to help Greece cope with raging wildfires, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday.

The statement came after the European Union said that four countries -- Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Romania -- would send assistance at the request of Greece which is combating a massive wildfire burning through Athens suburbs.

Darmanin said the French backup would be dispatched later Monday.

Thousands of people have fled their homes around Athens, including in the historic town of Marathon, as strong winds fanned a wall of wildfire flames closer to the Greek capital.

The Peninsula

