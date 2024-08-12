Brainkraft Announces Workshop To Fast-Track B2B Product Launch Readiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

90 Minute Workshop: Mastering Launch Readiness

Workshop attendees learn effective launch readiness techniques in a convenient, 90-minute format

- Dave DanielsGREENVILLE, SC, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Did you know poorly planned B2B product launches can cost companies millions? To prevent these major losses, BrainKraft, creator of a leading product system for B2B companies, has released a powerful solution – a "Mastering Launch Readiness" workshop. This convenient, live, 90-minute online program equips busy B2B professionals with the essential methods and tools to ensure successful product launches even if they have limited time.According to a recent study by Gartner, a staggering 89 percent of B2B product launches fail to meet internal expectations. This often happens because critical details get missed during the launch process, leading to delays, frustrated customers and wasted resources.BrainKraft's "Mastering Launch Readiness" workshop offers a solution to this problem by providing a structured approach to B2B launch preparation. Participants gain a clear understanding of launch readiness, assign ownership for key tasks, track progress, and confidently report their status to stakeholders."Decades of launch expertise are distilled into this powerful 90-minute workshop," says BrainKraft Founder Dave Daniels. "Participants walk away with a clear roadmap to successful launch readiness, saving their B2B companies time, money and frustration."The program includes a complete set of tools, methods, and proven expertise to assure that companies are operationally prepared to promote, sell, deliver and support their product when they launch.A recent BrainKraft workshop attendee had this to say: "This workshop was a game-changer for our team. We finally have a structured system for launch readiness, and it's already paid off with our latest product launch exceeding expectations by nearly 2X."About BrainKraftBrainKraft's mission is to empower B2B companies to achieve consistent and predictable success with every product launch. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including workshops, coaching, and the BrainKraft Product Launch System TM, designed to help businesses launch products that customers love and exceed sales and revenue expectations.Workshop DetailsWorkshop Title: Mastering Launch ReadinessDate: Check the registration page for dates and timesFormat: Live online via ZoomRegistration:

David Daniels

BrainKraft

+1 602-614-8025

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn