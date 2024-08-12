HIP Video Promo Presents: Christopher Wyze & The Tellers Release New Music Video 'Stuck In The Mud'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christopher Wyze & The Tellers release their haunting new lead track off their brand new album "Stuck In The Mud"

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a seasoned frontman with over two decades of experience, Christopher Wyze has stepped into the spotlight as a formidable lyricist and unique musical voice He was recognized by the Nashville Songwriters Association International as“One to Watch” in December 2023, Wyze's is a blend of blues, rock-n-roll, Americana, and country, all woven together by his distinct vocals and narrative style. Hailing from southern Indiana and deeply influenced by his time in the Mississippi Delta, Wyze's music reflects his rich life experiences. Wyze's vocal prowess captivates listeners, effortlessly shifting from powerful high notes to deep, baritone lows. His storytelling is equally compelling, painting vivid pictures of human experience and emotion. Christopher Wyze & The Tellers have emerged as a new force in blues music, dedicated to storytelling through powerful lyrics and rich musical compositions. Their debut album, Stuck in the Mud, is a must-listen for anyone seeking a fresh and evocative blues experience. Don't miss the chance to hear these stories come to life.

The origins of“Stuck in the Mud” began in early March 2022, when Wyze was set to attend a Singer-Songwriter Workshop at the iconic Shack Up Inn in Clarksdale, Mississippi, led by Ralph Carter. When the workshop was unexpectedly canceled, Wyze saw an opportunity for deeper collaboration. He proposed a one-on-one songwriting retreat with Carter, transforming the setback into a creative breakthrough that gave birth to eight songs that appear on their new album.

“Stuck in the Mud,” the title track, vividly portrays the frustration and helplessness of being ensnared by unfortunate circumstances, unable to move forward or backward. The song's haunting lyrics and soulful blues melody encapsulate this struggle, both physically and metaphorically. Wyze's soaring vocals and deep, resonant tones add layers of emotional depth, while Cary Hudson's muddy slide guitar joins in to create a song that resonates with anyone who has faced life's relentless setbacks.

The music video for“Stuck in the Mud” transports viewers to the legendary Shack Up Inn in Clarksdale, Mississippi, carrying them into the very heart of Blues music. This iconic location, steeped in musical history and culture, provides the perfect sensory backdrop for“Stuck in the Mud”. By performing at the Shack Up Inn, Christopher Wyze & The Tellers connect their contemporary sound with the timeless traditions of the Mississippi Delta. The video serves as a visual and auditory indulgence, drawing viewers into the soul and history of the blues with every note and frame.

