Veterans Tell A Unique Story Of Courage, Survival And Pride-New Documentary 'ON THE WING' Debuts To Streaming August 13

Indie Documentary Debuts in Celebration of the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion (June - August 1944), Random and Longshot Films proudly announce the debut of a powerful new archival film, ON THE WING, a story of courage, survival and the B-24, to streaming VOD, beginning August 13, 2024.More than just a story about the war's history and impact, this insightful feature provides a deep personal look into the fear, might and pride of“the greatest generation .” Included in one-on-one interviews is Senator George McGovern, who flew with the 741st squadron, of the 455-bomb group. McGovern recalls his sense of responsibility to the safety of his flight crew and the successful accomplishment of their missions. Of ON THE WING, McGovern said“... Terrific ... This film is the best one I have seen on the bombing flights of the 15th Air Force. It flooded my mind with vivid memories of those days so long ago. Congratulations on a superb job of filming and editing.“ON THE WING was written and directed by Bradshaw Branch and Bill Humphreys who conducted more than 200 interviews with veterans in order to select the personal stories which offer a unique look inside the US 15th Air Force. ON THE WING follows selected flyers of the 15th as they return to the villages and the wreckage of their downed planes, lost during one of the shortest and most intensive air battles to occur over Austrian air space during the war. ON THE WING also hears the perspective of German fighter ace Oscar Bosch who was responsible for shooting down several B-24's. Bosch talks about the effect his service had on him as an individual and as a member of the German forces.TRAILER YouTube:Downloadable/Vimeo:LOGLINE: a unique, insightful and personal look into the effect of battle on the young members of the 15th Air Force squadron during WWII.ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS:Bradshaw Branch began a lifelong interest in World War II through the admiration he held for his father's contributions to the war effort as a B-24 tail-gunner flying missions from Pantinella air base in southern Italy. His passion for the stories of WWII led him to the inevitable, a documentary film production in honor of the men of a previous era. Brads youthful journey into the artistic world also saw him take the microphone as lead singer for a 1970s rock band. After a hiatus of several years he again hit the boards at Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, NH and has since logged more than 25 musical and straight theatre productions as actor and singer. More recently, In the world of film he has appeared in The Terrible Meek for BBTFilms and recently completed principal photography in Heaven's Hollow for Hughes & Etter.Bill Humphreys is Executive Producer / Director and owner of BBTFilms, Bill began his work in film and television in 1970. He has since earned 5 Emmy Awards for his work on PBS, 6 Telly Awards, an AFI Award and various other accolades which honor his creative talent in both the documentary and narrative forms. Much of Bill's work, including his Emmy Winning Series The Works of Robert Frost, continue to grace PBS screens across the country. As an actor Bill has worked in more that 125 live theatre productions, 7 major motion pictures and more than 20,000 hours of live and recorded television.FULL SYNOPSIS: On The Wing is an emotional look at the 15th air force and one of the shortest and most intensive air battles to occur over Austrian air space during World War II. In August of 1944 a two-minute air battle in the skies above Ehrwald, Austria involved several American and German aircraft – among them the B-24, the Messer Schmidt and the Folke Wolf. The loss totaled 16 aircraft, and the lives of more than 30 men. The film also returns us to what remains of the Pantanella air base in Southern Italy. Senator George McGovern, who flew with the 741st squadron, of the 455-bomb group, is featured as he recalls the difficulty of keeping the B-24 aloft and his sense of responsibility to the safety of his flight crew and the successful accomplishment of their missions. Oscar Bosche, a German fighter ace, responsible for shooting down several B-24's, talks of the effect it had on him as an individual and as a member of the German forces. His comments appear in counterpoint to those of the late Lee Englehorn, whose plane was shot down by Bosch in the fight. On The Wing follows these men as they return to the villages around Ehrwald and the wreckage of their downed planes. On The Wing – is the story of courage, survival and the B-24.Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaDirectors: Bradshaw Branch, Bill HumphreysWriters: Bradshaw Branch, Bill HumphreysProducers: Bradshaw Branch, Bill HumphreysMusic: Mark PetrieStarring: Senator George McGovern, Oscar BoschRunning Time: 1:25:00 // Production Year: 2005/USAAudio Language: EnglishGenre: DocumentaryRating: TV-GAvailability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.Find the film on IMDB –About LONGSHOT FILMS:LongShot Films began as an idea for a single project to commemorate the history, sacrifice and dedication of those men who gave so freely of themselves during the later years of WWII. In 2002, LongShot's President and owner, Bradshaw Branch, attended a reunion of the 780th bomb squadron. The result of that visit was the creation of LongShot's first project, On the Wing, produced in conjunction with BBTFilms. LongShot is currently in post-production on a second project on WWII featuring the 8th Air Force and is in final post-production with BBT on three additional projects, A Passage of time, In-Focus: The Hollywood Lens of Murray Garrett, and the final reunion of the 303rd bomb group of WWII – The Hell's Angels.About RANDOM MEDIA:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:# # #PRESS CONTACT and to request a Digital ScreenerRICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANG... // ...High Roads Media & Branding - for Random Media© 2005 Long Shot Films

