Clark Township, NJ Deployed Vacant Property Registration Module and Additional Modules With GovPilot

Clark, NJ expands their partnership with the management software provider to streamline operations and government services in the municipality.

CLARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Township of Clark, NJ has implemented additional government management software solutions into their municipal offices for 2024 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Union County, expanded a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.This partnership aims to provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot's customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for Clark.Clark added the following solutions to their municipality:Photo Contest Submission ModuleVacant Property Registration ModuleInspection Requests ModuleLearn more about the modules:Photo Contest Submission Module:“We hope to inspire our local photo enthusiasts and photographers who live, work or study in town to get behind the lens and capture life and living in Clark across all the seasons. From the everyday, to special moments, we want to see it all, winter, spring, summer and fall.” - this is from their website for the Through the Lens ContestVacant Property Registration Module: Applicants can apply online to register for vacant properties within your municipality. Once submitted, the issuing department can keep track of renewal statuses and the applicable fees digitally, through a unified platform.Inspection Requests Module: Lets the public request inspections fully online, 24/7 after they've already attainted a permit.All additional software solutions deployed by Clark in 2024 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 354Median Deployment Days: 47Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.* * *For more details about other key government software solutions offered by GovPilot, explore our software solutions page.About GovPilot:GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for seven consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.To learn more visit and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

