Signals Announces AI Revenue Summit Keynote: Dave Elkington, Founder Of Insidesales & Co-Founder Of Signals

Signals to host the AI Revenue Summit with Keynote speaker Dave Elkington. The summit is a free, one-day, virtual event featuring 20+ speaker sessions.

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signals , a pioneering AI marketing tool, today announced the Keynote speaker for the AI Revenue Summit Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Signals and Silicon Slopes.Attendees of the Summit will have the opportunity to participate in 4+ hours of live presentations along with over 15 hours of exclusively pre-recorded presentations. The Summit will cover a range of topics including 'AI for Revenue Growth', 'GTM AI', and 'AI in Everyday Applications'.The following speakers will be featured at the AI Revenue Summit:- Ashley Gross, CEO of The Prompt Community- Joan Jenkins, CMO of Mindtickle- Aric Zion, CEO of Zion & Zion- Brian McCarson, CTO & CISO of Packsize- Kendall Matthews, AI Evangelist at Clarus Communications- Nick Keeslar, AVP Revenue Operations & Enablement at AiDoc- Tamra Moroski, Director of Partnerships at Marketing AI Institute- Kevan Savage, Principal, Global Marketing Practice at The Alexander Group- Todd Alsup, VP of Product Marketing at Demandbase- Andrew Haussegger, Co-Founder & CEO of Green Hat- Jakob Naumann, Head of Digital Experience at Green Hat- Anna Anisin, Founder & CMOof FormulatedBy- Palash Soni, Co-Founder & CEO of Gold Cast- Ken Yanhs, CMO at Zoovu- Pallavi Sharma, Founder of wiOmni- Alicia Alongi, VP of Client Strategy at Zion & Zion- Jessica Hreha, Head of Marketing AI Strategy & Transformation at Jasper- Devin Noonan, CRO of Bedrock- Ty Heath, Director of Marketing Engagement at The B2B Institue- Linda Lian, Co-Founder & CEO of Common Room- Dave Dulany, Founder & CEO of Tenbound- Heidi Barnett, CEO of ApplicantProThe event will be broadcast from airevenuesummit, YouTube, and LinkedIn. In addition to the presentations, the AI Revenue Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize AI Trailblazers, AI Innovators, AI Strategists, and Thought Leaders who are crowd-nominated and voted.To register for free or to vote for AI Revenue leaders awards, go to airevenuesummit.About Signals:Signals is the first of its class as an award-winning Analytics and AI solution. It allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals can be easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert website traffic into customers. It is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360, and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.

