Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Gains On News Of Completing FDA-Required Genotoxicity Study

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including biotech reports on trading for Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN ), a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the of neurological disorders.

The stock had big moves on news today, currently trading at $1.6000, up 0.2000, gaining 14.29%, with a day's high of $1.95 on volume of over 4.9 Million shares as of this report.

Oragenics announced its lead candidate for treating concussion, ONP-002, successfully completed a study that indicates it does not cause DNA damage and genotoxicity in an animal model. ONP-002 is a new chemical entity (NCE) designed to target the brain through delivery into the nasal cavity and onward to the brain. Prior to conducting a clinical trial, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that pharmaceuticals be tested on cells and animals to ensure they do not cause damage affecting cell division.

Oragenics conducted an in vivo (animal) study to determine if multi-day treatments of ONP-002 cause DNA damage and increased risk of cancer. Three concentrations of ONP-002 were used at a low, medium and high dose. Animal bone marrow was dissected and analyzed for DNA damage. The results showed no evidence of genetic mutations, suggesting that ONP-002 does not affect the cell cycle and therefore does not disrupt cell division that could be cancer-causing. Oragenics partnered with VivoPharm, Inc. to conduct this study under Good Laboratory (GLP) conditions. These results suggest that multi-day treatment for concussion using ONP-002 will not cause genotoxicity.

"We continue to be pleased with the safety profile of ONP-002. We have now shown a safety margin in our two-species toxicology program, cardiac safety with GLP hERG testing and no issue with cancer-causing DNA damage using the in vivo micronucleus assay. Oragenics strongly believes that ONP-002 will be safe for concussed patients in our planned Phase II clinical trial. We will continue to monitor systemic and intranasal safety parameters throughout the drug development program," commented Michael Redmond, President of Oragenics.

Concussion is an unmet medical need. There are an estimated 69 million concussions annually reported worldwide. Common causes of concussion include falls, motor vehicle accidents, and contact sports. Other neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), have been linked to concussion. Post-concussion symptomology is linked to long-term disability and occurs in as high as 20% of concussed patients.

