12Th Annual SAVOR St. Pete Food And Wine Festival Attracts Renowned Chefs And National Brands To The Tampa Bay Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 12th annual SAVOR St. Pete Food & Wine Festival is back for another weekend on Saturday, November 2nd, and Sunday, November 3rd, 2024! This year, the festival returns to its scenic location at Vinoy Waterfront Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, along the beautiful Tampa Bay waterfront.



“We're thrilled to see how SAVOR St. Pete continues to grow and attract both local and national talent," said Tammy Gail, owner of SAVOR St. Pete. "This year, we are bringing together an incredible lineup of chefs, restaurants, and brands that truly showcase the best of what our region has to offer."



Set within four expansive tents covering 40,000 square feet and overlooking Tampa Bay, guests will explore a range of culinary delights and experiences including:



- The heart of the festival, SAVOR St. Pete Grand Tasting Village, will feature a collection of culinary personalities, restaurants, wineries, and craft breweries.



- Interactive cooking demonstrations on the San Pellegrino Cooking Stage featuring local and national chef talent, as well as brand activations, bites, sips, and giveaways from presenting sponsor Publix, and over 50 national brand partners.



- Experience the all-new ELECTRIC LOUNGE featuring Sarasota Lamborghini and BMW modern supercars, the latest Lamborghini and BMW electric vehicles, and tech-savvy EMOTO electric bikes.



Tickets to SAVOR St. Pete are all-inclusive, providing guests with unlimited access to food, wine, and beer samplings, live DJ entertainment, a limited-edition wine glass + wine lanyard, and a custom SAVOR tote bag. For those with a taste for elevated experiences, the always-sold-out VIP ticket offers private access into the VIP tent with comfortable furniture groupings and unlimited tastings of some of the most premier and boutique spirits brands.



General Admission is priced at $105 per person and gives guests access to the event from 1 PM-4 PM. VIP tickets are available for $145 per person and include early entry into the event at 12 PM, as well as exclusive access to the premier VIP Spirits Lounge. For more information on SAVOR St. Pete, visit .



ABOUT SAVOR ST. PETE

SAVOR St. Pete has been dubbed“the hippest, most exciting, two-day food, wine, and craft beer festival on Florida's West Coast.” The festival is a weekend-long showcase of foods, wines, premium spirits, and craft beers. For tickets or more information on SAVOR St. Pete, visit . Follow SAVOR St. Pete on Facebook or Instagram. Stay tuned for exciting details about future SAVOR events across Florida.

