The Roxborough Group Announces The Opening Of Connections Health Solutions At Kirkland 405 Corporate Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connections Solutions' New Behavioral Health Center in Kirkland, Wash.

The innovative, long-term, full-building lease brings the campus to 95% leased while providing much-needed mental health services to King County, Wash.

- Josh Callahan, Managing Director at The Roxborough GroupSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Roxborough Group , a real estate private equity firm headquartered in San Francisco with investments across the Western United States, announces the opening of Connections Health Solutions at its Kirkland 405 Corporate Center campus.Operating under a long-term, full-building lease, Connections Health Solutions will operate the first mental health crisis center in King County, Washington, providing on-demand behavioral health services to residents from across the county.Connections Health Solutions raised $20 million in county and state grants to transform the building from a corporate office into an innovative health care center. Building work included seismic strengthening, new electrical service and the creation of state-of-the-art-care facilities."Partnering with Connections Health Solutions to transform an empty office building into a pioneering health care facility provides a stable, long-term use for the building, delivers value to our investors and brings much-needed care services to Kirkland,” said Josh Callahan, managing director at The Roxborough Group.“We congratulate Connections Health on reaching this milestone and are pleased to be their location of choice to develop their flagship care center.”"Our partnership with The Roxborough Group was instrumental in bringing our vision for the Connections Kirkland crisis response center, located in the 405 Kirkland Corporate Center, to life," said Colin LeClair, chief executive officer of Connections Health Solutions. "The building has gone through a remarkable transformation, and we are proud that the space, and its easily accessible location, will be such an impactful resource for the entire King County community."Roxborough's two-building, 132,000-square-foot Kirkland 405 Corporate Center, conveniently located near the 405 Freeway and the Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland, is now 95% leased to a mix of health and technology tenants with a weighted-average lease term of more than 10 years. Joe Lynch and Dan Harden of Newmark act as leasing representation and arranged the lease on behalf of Roxborough with Connections Health Solutions.

Laura Borgschatz

Anton Communications

...