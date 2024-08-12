First Women's List In Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In light of the social and transformations taking place in the region, and with the growing awareness of women's rights and their vital role in society, an important question arises about the chances of women's lists winning the upcoming Jordanian parliamentary elections. This question reflects the aspirations of a broad segment of Jordanian women who seek to bring about real change in the structure of the legislative authority and participate effectively in decision-making.

Jordan, like other Arab countries, has witnessed major transformations in recent years regarding the role of women in public life. Despite the many challenges, Jordanian women have begun to play an increasing role in various fields, from education and health to the economy and politics. This transformation reflects deeper changes in Jordanian society, where there is greater recognition of women's rights and the importance of their participation in political life.

However, there are still major obstacles facing women seeking to enter the political arena. Among these obstacles are societal traditions that favour men in leadership roles, in addition to the lack of political and financial support that prevents women from forming strong electoral lists that compete strongly in parliamentary elections.

Despite the progress made by Jordanian women, there are many challenges facing women's lists in elections. The first of these challenges is the traditional male dominance in the political arena. Political parties often prefer to nominate men over women, which reduces the chances of women's lists obtaining strong institutional support.

The other challenge relates to funding, as electoral campaigns require significant financial resources and in light of the limited financial support that women receive, many women's lists find it difficult to adequately fund their electoral campaigns. This directly affects their ability to communicate with voters and build a broad popular base.

In addition, there are challenges related to the prevailing political culture that may view women as a secondary element in the political process. This negative perception constitutes a psychological and social obstacle for women candidates, as they may face difficulty in gaining the trust of voters who are accustomed to nominating men for leadership positions.

Despite these challenges, there are several factors that may contribute to enhancing the chances of women's lists winning parliamentary elections. The first of these factors is the growing popular support for women's rights and gender equality. With the growing awareness of the importance of women's participation in political life, women's lists can be an attractive option for voters seeking real change and political and social reforms.

Another factor is the role that civil society organisations can play in supporting women candidates. These organisations, which work to promote women's rights and political empowerment, can provide significant support by providing training and logistical support to female candidates, in addition to helping with fundraising and organising election campaigns.

Recent political trends toward enhancing the role of women in public life may also provide a strong boost to women's lists. In recent years, Jordan has witnessed an increase in the number of women holding leadership positions in government and public institutions, reflecting a political will to enhance women's representation. This trend may encourage voters to support women's lists in parliamentary elections.

The media may play a pivotal role in shaping and directing public opinion. In this context, the media can be a strong ally for women's lists by highlighting the importance of women's participation in political life and the importance of supporting lists that include women. Talk shows, articles, and news coverage can contribute to raising public awareness of the importance of electing women and enhancing their chances of winning.

In addition, the media can work to break stereotypes related to the role of women in politics. By presenting success stories of Jordanian women who have achieved great accomplishments in various fields, the media can change prevailing perceptions and support women who seek to achieve change through the electoral process.

Finally: Towards stronger female representation In light of the social and political transformations that Jordan is witnessing, the opportunity for women's lists to win in the parliamentary elections seems possible, despite the significant challenges they face. Supporting women and empowering them politically is not only a human rights issue, but is a necessity for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in society.

If women's lists are able to overcome the current obstacles and benefit from the available facilitating factors, they may become a real force for change in the Jordanian political scene. With increasing awareness of the importance of women's participation in decision-making, the upcoming parliamentary elections could see a greater female presence, enhancing the chances of achieving political and social reforms that benefit society. Ultimately, the hope remains that the parliamentary elections will be an opportunity to consolidate the role of women in political life and enhance their participation in decision-making. In this way, Jordan can provide a model for the region to follow in supporting women's rights and achieving gender equality.

Hasan Al Dajah is a professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University