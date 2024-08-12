NEW SMYRNA BEACH OFFERS SIGNIFICANT SAVINGS FOR FLORIDA RESIDENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWSMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida residents who stay close to home for vacations can enjoy deep discounts in the

New Smyrna Beach Area . The charming coastal community offers a

Staycation with price reductions at some of the area's best hotels, vacation rentals, attractions and activities. The new extends through the end of 2024.

The New Smyrna Beach Area is an idyllic vacation destination year-round with spectacular weather for off-season travelers. Just a 20-minute drive from

Daytona Beach International Airport

and conveniently located in the East Central part of the state, the New Smyrna Beach area is easily accessible for Florida residents. From the picturesque backdrop of the 17 miles of beautiful beaches to al fresco dining, stargazing experiences, lush golf courses, outdoor experiences and more, the area is the perfect spot for a Florida getaway. Throughout the year, visitors will enjoy festivals, events and culinary celebrations.

For more information on the New

Smyrna Beach Area Visitor's Bureau's Staycation and a listing of participating businesses, visit .



About the New

Smyrna Beach Area

The New Smyrna Beach area includes the communities of New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, Osteen and Port Orange in east Central Florida. It occupies a notable place in history as one of the oldest cities in Florida, the site of the largest single attempt at British colonization in the new world. The city's barrier island is recognized worldwide for its incredible surf with Surfer magazine touting it as one of the "Best Surf Towns in America" and National Geographic magazine including it in its "World's Top 20 Surf Towns."

Accommodations range from charming bed-and-breakfast inns to family-size condominium units and oceanfront hotels. Natural attractions include 17 miles of sandy beaches from Ponce de Leon Inlet to Canaveral National Seashore and North America's most diverse estuary – the Indian River Lagoon.

Two distinct downtowns along Flagler Avenue and Canal Street connected via the Waterfront Loop welcome visitors with independent restaurants, unique shops, artisanal coffee shops and art galleries.

Located just 20 minutes from the New Smyrna Beach Area, Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) offers a convenient gateway with affordable flights from major metropolitan areas. Visitors can easily access New

Smyrna Beach from DAB

with options to rideshare, taxi and car rental.

For more information, please visit

or call 386-428-1600.

Follow

@NewSmyrnaBeach1 on Twitter,

Facebook/VisitNewSmyrnaBeach or @visitnewsmyrnabeach on Instagram for the latest news. Download the free New Smyrna Beach Mobile App for iPhone and Android to receive this information on the go.

