TRISCENDNP Partners With The Index Standard To Pioneer Forward-Looking Index Allocation Analysis In Life Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRISCENDNP , a leader in innovative executive benefit solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with The Standard , a leading provider of forward-looking data and analytics solutions for index-linked products. This strategic collaboration positions TRISCENDNP as the first firm in the life insurance to offer its clients an evidence-based approach to index selection and allocation.

The Index Standard, founded by renowned index expert Laurence Black , provides independent ratings and forecasts for a multitude of global indexes and associated products. Their unique methodology aggregates insights from more than 35 investment managers, offering the "Wisdom of Wall Street" to forecast index performance.

"This partnership provides powerful insights beyond historical data," said Dale Edwards , principal, TRISCENDNP. "Now, we can help our clients make informed decisions with forward-looking forecasts, ensuring consistent and diversified rates of return. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering client-centric solutions that challenge the status quo."

This collaboration marks the first time The Index Standard's cutting-edge technology is applied to life insurance, following its success in the indexed annuities space. The partnership grants TRISCENDNP exclusive rights to integrate this new index universal life technology into its products and services within the nonprofit executive benefit space.

"We are thrilled to partner with TRISCENDNP and extend our reach into the life insurance market," said Branislav Nikolic , head of insurance, The Index Standard. "This collaboration is a testament to the innovative spirit of both organizations and our shared vision of empowering clients with the best tools to navigate complex financial landscapes. Together, we are setting a new standard for how index-linked insurance products are evaluated and selected."

About TRISCENDNP

TRISCENDNP is a pioneer in designing and implementing executive benefit plans for nonprofit organizations. Focusing on client-centered solutions, TRISCENDNP leverages innovative strategies to help organizations attract, retain and reward top talent. triscendnp

About The Index Standard ®

The Index Standard is a provider of ratings, insights and forecasts for index-based insurance and structured products. The firm's research and tools decode and demystify complex products, helping clients identify and allocate to indices with higher potential returns. The Index Standard is independent and impartial, with no affiliation to any index provider, insurance carrier or other product manufacturer.

theindexstandard

SOURCE Triscend