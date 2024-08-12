Hcltech Ranked No.1 In The Forbes List Of America's Best Employers For New Graduates 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York and Noida, India, Aug 12, 2024-HCLTech, a leading global company, was ranked the #1 Best Employer for New Grads among companies listed in the Professional Services category by Forbes.



HCLTech received this ranking based on an independent survey conducted by Forbes involving over 100,000 professionals in the US with less than 10 years of work experience from all sectors, evaluations of members of the public and analysis of publicly available company information. HCLTech performed particularly well in the workplace atmosphere and career development parameters in the survey by scoring high in the areas of employee trust, recognition and career advancement opportunities.



"At HCLTech, we value the contributions of all our diverse teams and are committed to creating an environment where everyone, including new college graduates, can thrive. Our early career programs and skill development initiatives are tailored to support aspiring next generation of tech professionals,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer, HCLTech.



HCLTech has always prioritized building an employee-centric work environment that fosters diversity, inclusion and learning. The recognition by Forbes underscores that both Gen Z and millennials place high value on work atmosphere and career development.



In FY24, HCLTech welcomed over 12,100 early career professionals, highlighting its commitment to integrating fresh talent and further positioning itself as an employer of choice for graduates. This dedication aligns with the company's broader employee value proposition, "Find Your Spark," which aims to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace that enhances the career potential of its entire global workforce.



HCLTech has partnered with high schools, colleges, and universities around the world to help students and new graduates enter technology careers through campus recruitment, apprenticeship, and TechBee programs. The company offers technical instruction, hands-on training, mentorship, and higher education opportunities to support this group.





About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 219,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2024 totaled $13.4 billion.

