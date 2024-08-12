Huella Services Unveils Nexad: Transforming CTV Advertising With Interactive Programmatic Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 12, New Delhi: Huella Services announces the launch of NEXad, an innovative Connected TV (CTV) product set to transform the CTV advertising landscape. NEXad distinguishes itself by incorporating interactive elements and providing scalable solutions for brands using programmatic advertising, ensuring an engaging and impactful viewer experience.



\"NEXad enables advertisers to deliver personalized and interactive content, creating a seamless and immersive experience,\" said Karan Khanna, Co-Founder & COO of Huella Services. \"We believe it will open new avenues for meaningful audience engagement, blending creative excellence with technological innovation.\"



This launch represents a significant milestone for Huella Services as it solidifies its position in the digital advertising industry. The company anticipates that NEXad will revolutionize the sector by offering advertisers novel ways to connect with their target audiences and enhance ad experiences.



Huella Services\' NEXad is poised to redefine CTV advertising, combining interactivity, personalization, and programmatic capabilities to deliver a powerful solution for brands seeking to make a lasting impact in the evolving digital landscape.

