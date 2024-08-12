Child, Woman Stabbed In Leicester Square As Suspect Is Arrested

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- An 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman have been stabbed in London's Leicester Square, the Metropolitan reported Monday.

In a post on X the Met said a man has been arrested and is taken into custody, adding the force does not believe there are "any outstanding suspects."

The two were taken to hospital and their condition is currently unknown, the post continued.

Police officers remain at the scene, which is in one of the busiest districts in the capital. (end)

