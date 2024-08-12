Child, Woman Stabbed In Leicester Square As Suspect Is Arrested
Date
8/12/2024 3:05:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
LONDON, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- An 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman have been stabbed in London's Leicester Square, the Metropolitan Police reported Monday.
In a post on X the Met said a man has been arrested and is taken into custody, adding the force does not believe there are "any outstanding suspects."
The two victims were taken to hospital and their condition is currently unknown, the post continued.
Police officers remain at the scene, which is in one of the busiest tourist districts in the capital. (end)
nbs
MENAFN12082024000071011013ID1108545887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.