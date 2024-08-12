Deputy PM Extends Condolences For Kuwait Amir For Death Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud has extended, on Monday, heartfelt condolences to the leadership of Kuwait on the passing away of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, chief of the Kuwait National Guard.

In a statement, the of Defense conveyed Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah's prayers for Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and his sincere sympathies with His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the entire Al-Sabah family. (end)

