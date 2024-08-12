Deputy PM Extends Condolences For Kuwait Amir For Death Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali
8/12/2024 3:05:57 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has extended, on Monday, heartfelt condolences to the Political leadership of Kuwait on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, chief of the Kuwait National Guard.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defense conveyed Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah's prayers for Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and his sincere sympathies with His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the armed forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the entire Al-Sabah family. (end)
