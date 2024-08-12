(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

ceramic sanitary ware market

size is estimated to grow by USD 25013.6 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.45%

during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure on bathroom remodeling

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of bio-toilets . However,

crawling defects of ceramics

Key market players include CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Colavene Spa, Doshi Ceramic Industries, Duravit AG, Eczacibasi Holdings co., Geberit International AG, Golf Ceramics Ltd., Hindware Ltd., Ideal Standard International NV, Imex Ceramics UK Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Orient Ceramics, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., Jaquar India, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG.







Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25013.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, Brazil, China, India, and Japan Key companies profiled CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Colavene Spa, Doshi Ceramic Industries, Duravit AG, Eczacibasi Holdings co., Geberit International AG, Golf Ceramics Ltd., Hindware Ltd., Ideal Standard International NV, Imex Ceramics UK Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Orient Ceramics, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., Jaquar India, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG

Market Driver

Bio-toilets are an eco-friendly alternative to standard toilets, utilizing steel biodigestion tanks for decomposing human waste into water and biogas. The primary advantage is the reduction of sewage issues and water consumption, with bio-toilets requiring only a sixth of the water used by standard toilets. Adoption is predominantly observed in schools, colleges, government offices, and industrial factories, particularly in emerging economies like Asia and Africa. Key governments, including India, Kenya, and South Africa, are implementing public bio-toilets in rural areas to enhance sanitation facilities. Homeowners are anticipated to adopt bio-toilets in the future due to cost savings from eliminating sewage tank cleanings and pipelines. This shift towards bio-toilets is projected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market.

Market

Challenges

.



Ceramic sanitary ware undergoes a firing process to fuse vitreous substances, creating a glossy finish. However, defects such as crawling can occur. This defect is characterized by uneven glazing or unglazed areas on the sanitary ware. Factors causing crawling include glazing hot or moist ware, presence of foreign materials, and poor-quality glaze. Crawling increases manufacturing costs due to re-firing and decreases production efficiency. Despite efforts to minimize crawling, it remains a persistent issue. Retailers and end-users reject defective products, leading to additional logistics costs for manufacturers. Crawling is a significant challenge to the global ceramic sanitary ware market, increasing production expenses.

.



The ceramic sanitary ware market faces significant challenges in catering to the demands of restaurants, hotels, and other commercial institutions for sanitary facilities. Bathrooms, toilets, sinks, showers, and other sanitary ware require high durability, ease of maintenance, aesthetic appeal, and water resistance. Primary materials like clay, feldspar, silica, and glaze are essential. However, raw materials like ball clay, kaolin, and fire clay face price fluctuations. Government measures and rapid urbanization drive the demand for ceramic sanitary ware in housing, office spaces, public facilities, and transportation stations. The hospitality industry, particularly hotels and resorts, and tourists further boost the surge in demand for bathroom fittings like toilet bowls, tanks, bathroom sinks, bidets, and bathroom fixtures.

Segment Overview



This ceramic sanitary ware market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Residential 1.2 Commercial



2.1 Ceramic wash basins

2.2 Ceramic wash closets

2.3 Ceramic cisterns 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America



1.1

Residential-

The global ceramic sanitary ware market in the housing and construction sector is anticipated to expand at a consistent rate throughout the forecast period. The rising number of residential projects and buildings is driving the demand for ceramic sanitary ware products. Additionally, consumers are investing more in sanitary ware items for improved lifestyles due to increased disposable income. Infrastructure development expenditures in APAC and the Middle East, as well as regulatory bodies' emphasis on sanitation in buildings, are further fueling the demand for ceramic sanitary ware. Vendors are introducing new product lines, such as Duravit's recent bathroom range, which includes sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs, shower trays, wellness systems, shower toilets, tap fittings, and other accessories, thereby propelling the ceramic sanitary ware market forward.

Research Analysis

The ceramic sanitary ware market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the increasing construction of restaurants and hotels, as well as the expansion of existing ones. Sanitary facilities, including toilets, sinks, and showers, are essential components of bathrooms in these establishments. Ceramic sanitary ware, made from clay and finished with glaze, is a popular choice for its durability and aesthetic appeal. Factories producing ceramic sanitary ware are ramping up production to meet the demands of various sectors, including hospitals, educational institutes, public transportation stations, and public locations. Rapid urbanization and the growth of the hospitality industry, including hotels and resorts, shopping malls, and other public locations, are driving the market forward. Bathroom fittings, such as toilet bowls and bathroom fixtures, are also experiencing a surge in demand as consumers prioritize comfort and functionality in their bathrooms.

The ceramic sanitary ware market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the increasing construction of commercial institutions such as restaurants and hotels, which require extensive sanitary facilities. Bathrooms are a crucial aspect of these establishments, and ceramic sanitary ware, including toilets, sinks, showers, and bidets, are primary materials used. Clay, feldspar, and silica are the primary raw materials used in the production of ceramic sanitary ware. The durability, ease of maintenance, aesthetic appeal, water resistance, and compliance with regulations and standards are essential factors driving the market's growth. Sanitary ceramics, such as toilet bowls and bathroom sinks, are essential fixtures in these facilities. Ball clay, kaolin, and fire clay are commonly used in the production of ceramic sanitary ware. Government measures and regulations, including water efficiency and guest safety, are also influencing the market's growth.

