Veriage Introduces New Platform For Age Verification Services

VeriAge is introducing a new that is a very cost-effective solution both consumer and platform friendly, as well as safe and secure for both parties

- Age Verification Providers AssociationUNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In light of recent local and jurisdictional changes in age verification requirements for age-restricted websites and mobile apps, VeriAge is introducing a new platform that is a very cost-effective solution both consumer and platform friendly, as well as safe and secure for both parties.Through use of APIs, or Application Programming Interfaces, registered platforms are able to check in real-time the status of a consumers ' ID age verification.Why Age Verification is ImportantFor a platform to remain compliant with COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule), that platform must protect its users from age-restricted content, the uploading of inappropriate photos image or content of underage individuals and make every effort possible to now allow minors to access such material.Quite often, consumers both legitimate and nefarious utilize VPNs to bypass locality restrictions. The ONLY way to prevent this is to have a system in place to verify the users age before allowing access to such content.The Problems with 'Age-Gating'Most platforms are very reluctant to 'age gate' their websites or apps due to the loss in revenue or search engine exposure. Some platforms have in place a age disclaimer popup on their websites, but this stops absolutely nothing and is inconsequential.At some point, age-restricted and adult websites will have to implement a full age verification system or face some serious legal ramifications.Consumer Privacy ProtectionsOf the many age verification services available today, only VeriAge focuses on the 'age gate' issue. VeriAge also does not retain personal data after the actual verification, only retaining the users age and ID expiration date for platforms' verification requests.VeriAge provides this solution in a easy to use and cost effective platform for both consumers and platforms with one global solution available to all. Consumers' are verified as long as their provided ID is valid, so no need to monthly subscriptions.

