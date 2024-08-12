Cayuga Ingredients Unveils MOO Vodka At New York State Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Presenting MOO Vodka

Revolutionary Whey-Based Vodka Showcases Innovation and Sustainability at Syracuse's Daniella's Fresh Seafood & Pasta House

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cayuga Ingredients , an pioneer with deep roots in New York, is proud to announce the launch of its award-winning, premium MOO Vodka line at this year's New York State Fair in Syracuse. The debut, hosted at Daniella's Fresh Seafood & Pasta House , will introduce fairgoers to a truly innovative spirit born from New York's rich dairy tradition and commitment to sustainability.MOO Vodka represents the perfect blend of New York innovation and environmental responsibility. Crafted from whey permeate, a byproduct of local cheese production, MOO Vodka comes in regular, strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate flavors. This launch marks the culmination of over fifteen years of research and development, establishing a product that is not only premium in quality but also environmentally conscious.“At Cayuga Ingredients, we're inspired by the spirit of New York,” said Eduard Zaydman, President of Cayuga Ingredients.“MOO Vodka reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability, values deeply rooted in our state's heritage. There's no better place to introduce MOO Vodka than at the State Fair, a celebration of New York's rich agricultural and culinary traditions.”Each bottle of MOO Vodka is a testament to Cayuga Ingredients' innovative approach to production. For every bottle produced, 3⁄4 lb of animal feed is generated, 2 liters of pure water are created, and 3⁄4 lb of CO2 is captured, showcasing the company's dedication to eco-friendly practices. Distilled five times for exceptional smoothness, MOO Vodka is sugar-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, enzyme-free, and certified Kosher, offering a versatile and high-quality option for consumers.Launching MOO Vodka at the New York State Fair is not only a nod to Cayuga Ingredients' New York origins but also a celebration of the state's role in the product's development. Located just off the eastern edge of Cayuga Lake in King Ferry, New York, Cayuga Ingredients is perfectly positioned to source local dairy byproducts and transform them into world-class spirits.“We're excited to debut MOO Vodka at Daniella's Fresh Seafood & Pasta House in Syracuse,” added Zaydman.“This launch is a milestone for us, as it highlights the best of what New York has to offer-innovation, quality, and a commitment to sustainability. We believe MOO Vodka is a product New Yorkers can be proud of.”Cayuga Ingredients invites all attendees of the New York State Fair to visit Daniella's Fresh Seafood & Pasta House to sample MOO Vodka and learn more about how New York ingenuity is leading the way in premium spirits production.About Cayuga IngredientsCayuga Ingredients is a New York-based leader in the sustainable production of whey-based ethanol and premium spirits. With a facility located in Cayuga County, the company is dedicated to converting dairy byproducts into high-quality, eco-friendly products. Combining cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, Cayuga Ingredients continues to innovate and deliver exceptional products that reflect the best of New York's agricultural and entrepreneurial spirit.For more information, please visit or , or contact:

