Inventhelp Inventor Develops Decorative Garage Door Cover (CLM-675)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to decorate a garage door for various holidays and occasions," said an inventor, from

Sunbury, Ohio, "so I invented the DOOR SKINS. My design could transform a plain door into an eye catching conversation piece."

The invention provides a decorative covering for a garage door. In doing so, it could display designs for holidays, special occasions, patriotic holidays, seasons, etc. As a result, it could enliven the exterior of a home. It also could help conceal an unsightly or damaged garage door. The invention features a durable and attractive design that is easy to apply and display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-675, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp