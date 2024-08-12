Stock Your Pantry The Smart Waytm With Staples Less Than $3

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Get your kitchen back-to-school ready



CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today shared how customers can stock their fall pantries for less featuring Smart WayTM favorites under $3 from the retailer's Our Brands opening price point product line.

"Customers love Smart WayTM because of the exceptional value, reliable quality and growing assortment of staple products it provides," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. "With Smart WayTM, you can trust that stocking your pantry with everyday items like spices, bread and condiments will not break the bank and it offers the products you want and need to make mealtimes affordable."

Get savings in the right direction with Smart WayTM. Try these products all less than $3:

Condiments, Canned and Dry Goods-as low as 99 cents:

Smarty WayTM Green Beans , Peas , Corn , Sliced Pineapple , Chunk Light Tuna , Saltine Crackers , Creamy Peanut Butter , Grape Jelly , Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips , Macaroni and Cheese , Traditional Pasta Sauce , Hot Sauce , Ketchup , Mustard and Mayonnaise .

Spices-as low as $1.50:

Smart WayTM Seasoned Salt , Garlic Powder , Ground Black Pepper , Onion Powder , Ground Cinnamon , Oregano , Italian Seasoning , Steak Seasoning , Paprika , Granulated Sugar and more.

Baked Breads-as low as $1.50:

Smart WayTM Wheat Bread , White Bread , Hamburger Buns , Hotdog Buns , Blueberry Bagels and Plain Bagels .

Snacks and Treats-as low as $1.99:

Smart WayTM Fudge Stripe Shortbread Cookies , Duplex Sandwich Cookies , Iced Oatmeal Cookies , Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars , Strawberry Fruit and Grain Cereal Bars , Alphabet Fruit Snacks and Seedless Raisins .

Cold and Frozen Items-as low as $2.29:

Smart WayTM Pepperoni Pizza , Cheese Pizza , Assorted Sugar Free Gelatin Cups , Orange Flavored Beverage and Tropical Punch Flavored Beverage .

For additional Smart WayTM items and every day savings, visit

Kroger

or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these products and more

in-store, or through Kroger Pickup

and Delivery ,

offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with

Boost by Kroger

Plus , the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.



Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page .



*The creditor and issuer of the

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

