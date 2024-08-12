Big Data Services Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 459.1 Billion From 2024-2028, Growing Amount Of Data To Boost The Market Growth, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global big data services

size is estimated to grow by USD 459.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

55.18%

during the forecast period.

growing amount of data

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

big data in blockchain technology. However,

adhering to diverse client requirements

poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Enthought Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., IRI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Qubole Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Solution and Services), End-user (BFSI, Telecom, Retail, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Enthought Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., IRI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Qubole Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Blockchain technology, a distributed network of digital databases, is revolutionizing the financial sector by replacing centralized business models. Traditional financial services rely on a central ledger, such as the Federal Reserve, to manage and secure transaction information. In contrast, blockchain technology offers a decentralized solution where each transaction is transparently registered in a shared cloud database, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Beyond finance, blockchain technology is also valuable in sectors like e-commerce, IT, and retail for secure and efficient transactions. While some firms, such as Goldman Sachs and Overstock, have already adopted this technology, others are conducting proof of concept. However, traditional blockchains have limitations, including less scalability and lack of query languages. Big data blockchain technology addresses these challenges by offering scalable databases, query languages, and accurate blockchains. Decentralized control of this technology enables organizations to share authority with appropriate parties. Big data blockchains facilitate the collection and interpretation of vast amounts of data, enhancing decision-making processes, increasing operational efficiency, and improving security. Fraud, hacking, and unauthorized data access can be identified and addressed through this technology, making it a crucial investment for businesses during the forecast period.



The Big Data Services Market is experiencing significant growth as businesses and organizations across industries seek to harness the power of data for competitive advantage. Trends include the use of social media platforms for customer insights, governments and hospitals leveraging data for public services, and manufacturing, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, and healthcare sectors optimizing operations and customer experiences. Cloud solutions like public, private, and hybrid offer scalable infrastructure for handling large datasets. Advanced analytics, real-time processing, and machine learning algorithms enable predictive modeling and consumer behavior analysis. Untapped data sources such as social media data, IoT generated information, and unstructured data are being integrated and made interoperable for better decision making and revenue growth. The digital revolution brings opportunities for smart city development and smart nation initiatives, enhancing urban living through data-driven innovation.



Market

Challenges



The effective implementation of big data services is hindered in various industries due to the absence of clear data storage policies. This challenge impacts the market presence of big data service providers, as

subpar service quality ensues. Developing innovative solutions to meet evolving customer needs is a complex and costly process for vendors. Failure to grasp client requirements can result in wasted resources and time. Clients seek tangible business outcomes but are cautious about investments. The absence of a proactive policy complicates the calculation and monitoring of return on investment for vendors. These factors may impede the growth of the big data services market during the forecast period. To ensure sustainable growth, vendors must comprehend the current market demands and customize offerings to meet client needs. The Big Data Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to the digital revolution and the need for operational efficiency. Advanced analytics and real-time processing are key drivers, requiring scalable infrastructure to handle fragmented data landscapes. Integration and interoperability are challenges, as data comes from various sources like social media,

IoT, and unstructured data. Scalability is crucial to handle the massive data generation. Machine learning algorithms and predictive modeling help businesses understand consumer behavior and preferences, driving revenue growth in sectors like online shopping and inventory management. Smart city development and public services also benefit from big data, with technology players collaborating to provide data analytics capabilities for resource allocation and urban living improvements. Economic growth is a significant outcome of these initiatives.

Segment Overview



This big data services market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Solution 1.2 Services



2.1 BFSI

2.2 Telecom

2.3 Retail 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Solution-

Businesses increasingly utilize big data and analytics to enhance their operations, leveraging an expanding range of consumer data from various sources. Big data solutions enable management to analyze consumer sentiment towards products or services, gain a comprehensive view of the customer journey across multiple channels, and act on these insights to enhance the customer experience. The term "big data" signifies the vast expansion and accessibility of structured and unstructured data. By examining consumer behaviors across numerous channels, firms can gain a deep understanding of their operations, leading to efficiency improvements, reduced costs, increased sales, and superior customer service. The intensifying competition among companies in various industries, fueled by the rising demand for convenience and customer satisfaction, will drive the expansion of the global big data services market throughout the forecast period.

The Global Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and big data analytics across industries. The healthcare analytics market in APAC is also witnessing significant expansion, fueled by the rising demand for advanced data analysis in healthcare to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. With key players investing heavily in these sectors, the DaaS market is projected to grow substantially, while the APAC healthcare analytics market is expected to see continued strong growth through 2028.

Research Analysis

The Big Data Services Market is experiencing exponential growth due to the increasing demand for data-driven insights across various industries. Social media platforms generate vast amounts of data every day, providing opportunities for businesses to gain valuable customer insights. Governments, hospitals, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, IT and telecom, and other sectors are leveraging Big Data to improve decision making, enhance customer experiences, and increase operational efficiency. The digital revolution has led to an explosion of information and datasets, requiring scalable infrastructure for real-time processing and advanced analytics. Public, private, and hybrid cloud solutions are transforming the way businesses store and analyze data. Big Data Services enable organizations to harness the power of data to gain a competitive edge, optimize operations, and deliver innovative solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Big Data Services Market is experiencing rapid growth as social media platforms, governments, hospitals, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and other sectors increasingly rely on data to drive decision making, improve customer experiences, and achieve operational efficiency. The digital revolution has led to an explosion of data from various sources, including public and private clouds, hybrid clouds, data analytics, and untapped sources like social media data and IoT-generated information. This fragmented data landscape presents challenges in terms of integration and interoperability, but also opportunities for advanced analytics, real-time processing, and scalable infrastructure. Machine learning algorithms and predictive modeling are key tools for making sense of this data, enabling applications ranging from consumer behavior analysis and revenue growth to inventory management and demand forecasting. Technology players are collaborating to develop big data infrastructure and expand their data analytics capabilities, while governments and organizations are investing in smart city development and smart nation initiatives to improve public services and resource allocation. The economic growth potential of big data is significant, with applications spanning from urban living and online shopping to supply chain optimization and demand forecasting.

