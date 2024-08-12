Presentation Of Interim Financial Statement 2024: Invitation To Webconference
Date
8/12/2024 2:38:45 PM
|
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Presentation of Interim financial Statement 2024: Invitation to Webconference
12.08.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST
Vaduz, 12
August 2024
- On Monday, 26. August 2024, the LLB Group will present its business results for the first half of 2024. The interim financial results will be announced in a media communiqué at 7 a.m. The media communiqué and the interim financial statement will be published simultaneously on the website ll . At 10.30 a.m. on the same day, a webconference will be held for media, anaylists and investors.
We are pleased to invite you.
| Speakers
| Gabriel Brenna, Group CEO
Christoph Reich, Group CFO
| Date
| Monday, 26 August 2024
| Time
| 10.30 a.m.
| Language
| German
After the webconference, you can ask the management questions.
Please use the following link in order to register for the webconference:
Additional information can be obtained from:
Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability
Telephone +423 236 82 09, E-Mail ...
Best regards
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
Dr. Cyrill Sele
Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability
Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft
Staedtle 44, P.O. Box 384, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtnestein
Telephone +423 236 82 09,
E-Mail ...
Internet
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|
| Staedtle 44
|
| 9490 Vaduz
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +423 236 88 11
| Fax:
| +423 236 88 22
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| LI0355147575
| Valor:
| 35514757
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1964465
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN12082024004691010666ID1108545769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.