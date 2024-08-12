Presentation of Interim financial Statement 2024: Invitation to Webconference

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Presentation of Interim Statement 2024: Invitation to Webconference

12.08.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST



Vaduz, 12

August 2024

- On Monday, 26. August 2024, the LLB Group will present its business results for the first half of 2024. The interim financial results will be announced in a communiqué at 7 a.m. The media communiqué and the interim financial statement will be published simultaneously on the website ll . At 10.30 a.m. on the same day, a webconference will be held for media, anaylists and investors.

We are pleased to invite you.

Speakers Gabriel Brenna, Group CEO

Christoph Reich, Group CFO Date Monday, 26 August 2024 Time 10.30 a.m. Language German

After the webconference, you can ask the management questions.

Please use the following link in order to register for the webconference:



Additional information can be obtained from:



Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability

Telephone +423 236 82 09, E-Mail ...

Best regards

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG

Dr. Cyrill Sele

Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability

Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft

Staedtle 44, P.O. Box 384, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtnestein

Telephone +423 236 82 09,

E-Mail ...

Internet

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB Staedtle 44 9490 Vaduz Switzerland Phone: +423 236 88 11 Fax: +423 236 88 22 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LI0355147575 Valor: 35514757 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1964465