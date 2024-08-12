EQS-News: RENK Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Christian Schulz, CFO of RENK Group AG, resigns from office with effect from September 30, 2024 in agreement with the Supervisory Board Anja Mänz-Siebje, Head of Corporate Finance and CFO of RENK GmbH, has been appointed Chief and IT Officer of RENK Group AG as of October 1, 2024 Augsburg, August 12, 2024 – Today, the Supervisory Board of RENK Group AG decided on a change in the Executive Board of RENK Group AG. Christian Schulz, CFO of RENK Group AG, has asked the Supervisory Board of RENK Group AG to terminate his contract prematurely for personal reasons. With the consent of the Supervisory Board, he will leave the company with effect from September 30, 2024. Anja Mänz-Siebje, Head of Corporate Finance and CFO of RENK GmbH, will be appointed Chief Financial and IT Officer of RENK Group AG with effect from October 1, 2024. The Supervisory Board deeply regrets Christian Schulz's decision and thanks him for his work and his valuable contribution to the success of RENK Group AG. "Christian Schulz was decisive in shaping the listing of the RENK Group and the restructuring of corporate financing, thus setting the course for further sustainable growth. We would like to thank him most sincerely for this," said Claus von Hermann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RENK Group AG. "At the same time, we look forward to continuing to work with Anja Mänz-Siebje in her future role. She is taking over the Finance and IT executive board department in an extremely successful phase for the company. As a proven financial expert with many years of management experience, she has excellent qualifications to drive the RENK Group's continued growth," continued Claus von Hermann. "I deeply regret that my valued Board colleague Christian Schulz has decided to take this step. Thanks to our trusting collaboration, we have achieved a great deal together. I look back on this with pride and gratitude and look forward to welcoming Anja Mänz-Siebje to the Executive Board team," said Susanne Wiegand, CEO of RENK Group AG. "RENK is a great company with extraordinarily committed employees. Behind me lies an extremely exciting time in which we as the Executive Board team have successfully developed RENK. I am very pleased that we have found a suitable successor from within our own ranks in Anja Mänz-Siebje," says Christian Schulz, CFO of RENK Group AG.





About RENK Group AG Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves in particular customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2023, RENK Group AG generated revenue of EUR 926 million. RENK Group AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024 and is a member of the SDAX since May 9, 2024. For more information visit:

Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions, and information of the management of RENK Group AG (the“Company”). Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance, or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements. Moreover, it should be noted that all forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this release and that the Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statement or to conform any such statement to actual events or developments.







