Google Cloud To Establish Startup Hub And Centre Of Excellence In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Aug 12 (KNN) In a significant move that promises to reshape Madhya Pradesh's technological landscape, Google Cloud has announced plans to establish a startup hub and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the state.

This initiative is part of a larger proposal valued at approximately Rs 3,200 crore, with the potential to create around 7,000 jobs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav revealed the ambitious project, emphasising its potential to catalyse growth in the state's IT sector.

The announcement comes as a major boost to the region's aspirations of becoming a key player in India's burgeoning tech ecosystem.

The proposed Centre of Excellence will serve as a nexus for cutting-edge research and development in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies.

It aims to provide crucial training and upskilling opportunities for local talent, equipping them with the skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Beyond its role as a research hub, the CoE is set to become a nurturing ground for startups, offering resources and mentorship to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

By facilitating collaboration between academia, industry, and government, the centre aims to drive technological advancements and economic growth in the region.

Notably, the initiative places a strong emphasis on sustainable practices and solutions, aligning with global efforts to address pressing environmental challenges. This focus on sustainability could position Madhya Pradesh at the forefront of eco-friendly technological innovation.

Google Cloud's investment is part of a broader strategy to transform Madhya Pradesh into a formidable tech hub. The initiative involves collaborations with other tech giants, including NVIDIA and Infosys, further enhancing the state's technological capabilities.

The state government's proactive approach in attracting IT companies and fostering a robust tech ecosystem is evident in its recent activities.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bengaluru, which attracted over 500 industry leaders, focused on investment opportunities in aerospace, defence, and IT sectors.

With these strategic partnerships and investments, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a major player in the AI landscape.

