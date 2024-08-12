MPEDA Lifts Moratorium On New Fish Meal And Oil Units

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 12 (KNN) In a significant move for India's fishing industry, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has decided to lift the moratorium on the registration of new fish meal and fish oil units.

This decision, effective immediately, comes after a four-year ban implemented on January 1, 2020.

The moratorium was initially imposed to address concerns over the exploitation of food fish resources, particularly the use of juvenile fish in fish meal production.

This practice had led to stagnating catches of commercially important species and posed risks to the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

However, the decision faced criticism from industry stakeholders, given India's position as the world's third-largest producer and exporter of fish meal. The industry voiced concerns about potential negative impacts on their operations.

In conjunction with lifting the moratorium, MPEDA has announced plans to form an inspection team. This team will assess the current capacity of existing units and establish uniform norms for capacity limits, aiming to ensure sustainable practices across the industry.

The Indian Marine Ingredients Association (IMIA) has welcomed MPEDA's decision.

Mohamed Dawood Sait, President of IMIA, stated, "This pivotal move is set to revitalise the industry and ensure a sustainable future for India's fishing and aquaculture sectors." Sait emphasised that the decision would help balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, industry experts believe this move will address illegal production and regulate unethical practices within the fish meal and fish oil industry.

The lifting of the moratorium is expected to open new opportunities for growth while maintaining a focus on sustainable fishing practices.

As the industry adapts to these changes, all eyes will be on how effectively the new regulations balance the needs of the fishing industry with the imperative of preserving marine ecosystems.

(KNN Bureau)