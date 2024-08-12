AWS Recognizes Rapyder Cloud Solutions With New 'Generative AI Competency' Partner Status

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Rapyder Cloud Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Rapyder), a leading cloud consulting firm and AWS Advanced Tier Partner, proudly announces its achievement as the third entity in India to earn the prestigious Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This milestone marks Rapyder's fifth competency badge, further enriching its distinguished service portfolio alongside 16 prior Service Deliveries.





In a notable strategic advancement, Rapyder has recently entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, underscoring its commitment to accelerating the adoption of generative AI solutions and technologies across organizations of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises.





The AWS Competency Program is meticulously designed to assist customers in identifying AWS Partners with profound industry expertise and technical proficiency in leveraging AWS technologies. These distinguished partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions tailored to meet each customer's unique needs. Rapyder's continued success in achieving these competencies underscores its dedication to delivering exceptional value and innovation in cloud consulting and generative AI solutions.





Rapyder Marks a New Milestone in AI Excellence

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency distinguishes Rapyder as an AWS Partner with unparalleled technical prowess and a proven track record of customer success. This prestigious recognition reaffirms Rapyder's unwavering dedication to driving innovation, delivering business value, and enabling customers to achieve their strategic objectives through cutting-edge generative AI solutions.





Speaking about this notable achievement, Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions , stated,“Our leadership principles are our guide. One of them“ Customer Obsession ” constantly challenges us to think backwards, keeping customers at the front. GenAI is evolving at a rapid pace, and our customers also need partners who can help them accelerate this journey. AWS GenAI Competency is a testament to our commitment to customers. It's thrilling to see how our organization has come together for another credible milestone towards customer success. Our strategic vision is to integrate advanced AI capabilities for industry helping customers grow. We will continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible, delivering unparalleled value and enabling our clients to achieve their business goals.”





Echoing this statement, Athreya Ramadas, Co-founder & CTO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions , added,”We are all excited to have achieved Generative AI Services Competency of AWS. We believe this achievement is the right springboard for our organization. Generative AI is one of the core areas of focus for Rapyder.

We have built tailor made industry solutions, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of data-driven decision-making processes, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation within our team. This recognition along with AWS enables us to accelerate our mission of transforming businesses through state-of-the-art AI capabilities.”





Leveraging the power of AWS, Rapyder's generative AI package solutions such as IDP Invoice Extractor, Advanced Chatbot, Cattle Tracking, Multilingual

Contact Canter GenAI Solutions, Portfolio Analysis Tool etc are seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive suite of services.





Rapyder's Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) is actively developing a targeted solution catalog designed to address the unique challenges faced by enterprise and startup customers across India. This initiative underscores Rapyder's commitment to delivering bespoke solutions that drive measurable results and foster long-term success for its clients.





About Rapyder Cloud Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rapyder Cloud Solutions is a born-in-the-cloud company, with expertise in Strategic Cloud Consulting, Migration and Modernization, Generative AI, Data Analytics, AI/ML, and Managed Cloud Services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bangalore, with satellite offices in Mumbai and Delhi, Rapyder has been recognized for its proficiency in delivering AWS solutions for its customers as AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in 2021 (India) and AWS Migration Partner of the Year in 2022 (India).

