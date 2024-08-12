Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) Makes Significant Strides In Developing Its Lead Agent, CNM-Au8(R), To Address Neurodegenerative Conditions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene has conducted five Phase 2 clinical trials, three with long-term extensions, and three expanded access programs (with additional studies ongoing) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8

The global ALS is poised for growth, driven by an aging population and limited current treatment options CNM-Au8 works by improving cellular production and utilization, which is crucial for maintaining neuronal health, and is at a deficit in neurodegenerative diseases

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”). In the recent Emerging Growth Conference 73 on July 17-18, 2024, CEO Rob Etherington and CFO Morgan Brown presented new findings and information about the company and its lead drug candidate, pertinent to current and potential investors.

In the opening of the presentation, Etherington explained that mitochondria play a vital role in cellular metabolism and energy production, and that impaired mitochondrial function is a significant issue in neurodegenerative diseases. Clene's lead agent, CNM-Au8(R), works by improving cellular energy...

