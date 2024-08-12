Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Partners With Rxspark To Provide Integrated Solution For Medication Management

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a trailblazer in healthcare technology, today announced a strategic partnership with RxSpark, a dedicated to providing affordable prescription medications and healthcare services. According to the announcement, this partnership will enhance the patient's experience by integrating HealthLynked's advanced healthcare with RxSpark's pharmacy discounts and prescription price comparison tool. Through this exciting integration, HealthLynked members can find savings of up to 90% off their medications, easily manage their prescriptions, and ensure timely access to necessary medications. Key benefits include enhanced prescription management, improved access to affordable medications, streamlined healthcare experience, and cost savings for patients.

“At HealthLynked, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the healthcare experience for our patients. Partnering with RxSpark allows us to provide an integrated solution that addresses a critical aspect of healthcare – medication management. This collaboration will not only enhance our platform's capabilities but also ensure our patients have access to affordable and timely medications, ultimately improving their health outcomes,” said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.

About HealthLynked

Corp.

HealthLynked is committed to revolutionizing healthcare on a global scale. Its mission is twofold: to transform the healthcare landscape into a system characterized by exceptional efficiency and superior patient care, and to cultivate a patient-centric network that places individuals at the forefront of their health management. By integrating cutting-edge technology and fostering connectivity, HealthLynked enables patients not just to participate in their healthcare journey, but also to contribute actively to medical research. This innovative approach facilitates the development of treatments for life-altering diseases and accelerates medical breakthroughs.

The company's network empowers patients with unprecedented control over their medical data, promoting an environment of collaboration where each contribution has the potential to drive significant advancements in health and wellness. Through this pioneering model, HealthLynked is dedicated to securing a healthier future for generations to come, making each patient not only a beneficiary of this system but also a contributor to the global health community.

